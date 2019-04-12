Home

On April 9, 2019, Jo-Anne Louise Vaughn (nee Palumbo) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Arthur "Tony" A. Vaughn; devoted mother of Tonya R.N. Vaughn, Sarinah M. Vaughn, Andrea J. Vaughn, and their spouses: Derrick King, Jeremy Taylor, Cristina Meneses; loving grandmother of Lucas Meneses-Vaughn, Silvia Meneses-Vaughn; cherished great grandmother of LeAira D. Williams King; dear sister of Frances Driscoll; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Jo-Anne's Life will be scheduled at a later date.
For further information, please visit: https://m.facebook.com/rememberingjoannevaughn or send an email to: [email protected]
If desired, memorial donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
