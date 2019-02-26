Joan Ann Margerum Frey, 88, of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of St. Michaels, MD and Easton, MD, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of February 7, 2019.

Joan was born to Anna Brennan and Russell C. Margerum. She resided in Merchantville, New Jersey, before moving to Maryland in 1943. She graduated from Notre Dame Preparatory School in Towson, MD in 1949.

She married David B. Frey on March 28, 1957. They resided in the Annapolis area and sailed the Chesapeake Bay on their boat "Saga".

After retiring, they relocated to St. Michaels, MD, and enjoyed many years of playing golf with their friends. Joan belonged to the Annapolis Yacht Club, Sailing Club of the Chesapeake, Talbot Country Club, Navy League, St. Andrews Society, Colonel Dames of the 17th Century, and two wonderful bridge clubs.

Joan and David had four children: Bettye Gale Frey Bartholomay (Pete); the late David B. Frey Jr. (Kathleen); Susan Frey Cloud (David); and Thomas P. Frey (Kathleen). She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her sister, Mary Jane Margerum Sheppard.

A private service will be held at Christ Church in St. Michaels, MD at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Joan's name.

