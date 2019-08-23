|
Joan Ann Maxwell died on August 17, 2019 at her home in Easton, MD.
She was born on December 28, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late William J. and Anna Nollmeyer. She graduated from St. Stephen's High School in 1949. In 1952, the family moved to Oxford where she worked for her father at the Oxford Packing company. On April 22, 1955, she married George Wardwell Maxwell. During their marriage, they lived in Baltimore, MD, Levittown, PA, Peoria, IL and San Paulo, Brazil. After her husband's death she returned to Oxford and worked in the Oxford Town office and the Robert Morris Inn. She moved to Hyde Park in Easton and started her own bookkeeping business, working with various firms including 30 years with Windy Hill Landscaping. She retired in 2018. Joan was a master gardener and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her brother Leo Nollmeyer and sister's in law, Jean Nollmeyer and Linda Nollmeyer, two nieces, Ann Gravatt and Teresa Nollmeyer, one nephew, David Nollmeyer and one grandnephew, Kevin Gravatt and his wife Lauren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George Maxwell and her brother John.
Burial will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019