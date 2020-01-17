|
After a life filled with family, friends, travel and unfailing service to others, Joan B. Bennett passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the company of her daughter, Jackie.
Joan was born in Bucks County, PA, the third child born to Rev. Col. Robert and Mary Belleville. She studied at the School of Industrial Arts in Trenton, NJ. She met and married William T.R. Kinney, II and they were blessed with four children. Never tiring of the many moves she had to make with her young family due to her husband's business, they finally settled in Pittsford, NY. They bought a home built in the 1800's and she enjoyed restoring it to its former glory. After raising her children, her love for horseback riding, teaching and especially the art of dressage peaked with the establishment of Fallow Fields Farm in Mendon, NY. She went on to show horses up through the international levels. Joan was the first person to achieve her USDF bronze medal riding side saddle. She was the International Side Saddle Organization's Rider of the Year in 1980.
After more than 25 years in the horse industry, she retired and moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland where she was finally able to pursue her art career. She earned an Associate of Arts Degree at Chesapeake College where she was voted Outstanding Graduate with Honors. She then went on to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree at Salisbury State University and at the age of 69 years young, she graduated Summa Cum Laude.
After the death of her husband John (Jack) Bennett, she began sculpting to fill the evening hours when the lighting was not right for painting. Sculpture became her main artistic focus. Her work has appeared in many galleries where she has been awarded various prizes including Awards of Excellence. She became an active member of the Working Artists Forum in Easton, MD and the Washington, DC, Sculpture Group.
Her love of history and her heritage sparked an interest in finding out about her ancestors. This then led to her admission into the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served until she was no longer able. Some of her notable positions with the DAR were State Chaplain, Chairman of Displays, Member of the State Chorus, Vice President for the American Heritage, Chapter Regent, Historian and Fundraiser Auctioneer. Joan was a faithful member of the Church of the Holy Trinity where she served on the Altar Guild and ECW in the Cathedral Chapter. She was also a member of the Daughters of the King, where she served as President. She was passionate until her last breath about sharing the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit. Even giving us an amazing glimpse of the beauty of heaven as she entered its gates, which none of us will ever forget.
She is survived by three children, Catherine B. Kinney (William Norwood), Joan S. (Jackie) Kinney (Andrew Miller), and William T.R. Kinney, III (Julie Vincent), two stepsons, Peter and Andrew Bennett, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. It was always her sorrow that her daughter, Susan M. Kierstead predeceased her. Her love for her children showed in her dedication when raising them and was expressed in her words at the very end.
Few words can ever express the entire story of this amazing woman, who we say, "lived so many different lives." Her Pastor expressed this when he said, this world has lost a dear soul, but heaven has gained and angel...
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 391, Easton, MD 21601, located in Preston.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 PM on January 25, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD. Please join us for some of Joan's favorite desserts and music.
A future celebration will take place in Honeoye Falls, New York at a later date for interment of her ashes.
For online tributes, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020