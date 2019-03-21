DENTON - Joan Murphy Thawley Butler of Denton, Md., passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Corsica Hills Center in Centreville, Md. She was 84 years old.

Born at home in Burrsville, Md., near Denton on May 20, 1934, Mrs. Butler was the daughter of the late John Houston Thawley and Grace Murphy Thawley. Her husband, Paul Deweese Butler Sr., died Dec. 15, 1999.

Mrs. Butler was a 1951 graduate of Greensboro High School. She had worked in retail sales for many years at several local stores in Denton. She also liked music, puzzles, games, needlepoint and old country music. She was also a terrific and loving mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Butler is survived by a son, P. "Dee" Butler Jr. (Sherry) of Denton; two grandchildren, Erin Hollingsworth (Darren), Justin Butler; two great-grandchildren: Ryder, Drake; a brother, Frederick Thawley of Denton; and two sisters, Eva Dickson of Greensboro, Md., and Sara Thawley of Buford, Ga. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Donald T. Butler, on Aug. 3, 2003; three sisters, Mary Sue Thawley, Elizabeth Ann Thawley, Jean Thawley Werner; and two brothers, James Wesley Thawley and John H. Thawley III.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at the Moore Funeral Home P.A., located at 12 S. Second St. in Denton, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019