Joan Darby West passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 73 years, Clifton, and four children: Betsy and her husband Craig; Forrest and his wife Patricia; Carolyn and her husband Kevin; Doug and his wife Sue; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. She played a big role in all of their lives. She is also survived by her brother, Jim and his wife Joan.

She was born in Philadelphia to Douglas and Betty Darby. She attended The Shipley School and Sweet Briar College. She met the love of her life, Clifton, and they married in 1946 while he was in Medical School at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition, to being a loving mother and a devoted surgeon's wife, she was a passionate volunteer. She served on the board of Inglis House in Philadelphia. She was an active member in the Junior League, the Colonial Dames, and the Mill Creek Valley Garden Club. She was a supportive room mother in all of her children's classrooms as well as a Cub Scout and Brownie Leader.

They moved permanently to Chestertown following her husband's retirement in the 1980's. They shared a love of the water, sailing, gardening, and being close to nature. They have loved being part of a wonderful caring community. She was an active member of the Emmanuel Church, a board member of the Chesapeake Bank and Trust, as well as a longtime board member of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. In addition, she was passionate about gardening and knitting which she shared with her Chestertown friends. She and her husband traveled frequently around the globe with their friends.

The family would like to thank all their wonderful friends in Chestertown for being part of their lives as well as the outstanding care givers from the home health services and Compass Hospice.

The memorial service will be Saturday, March 30, 2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Chestertown, followed by a reception at the Chester River Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmanuel Church or Compass Hospice.

Marvin V. Williams, Jr., Funeral Director, Chestertown, MD made the funeral arrangements. www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary