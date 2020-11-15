1/1
Joan Elizabeth Noble Reed
1937 - 2020
Joan N. Reed of Denton, MD died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home thanks to the care of her family and friends. She was 82 years old.

Born at home on Noble Road in Caroline County, Mrs. Reed was the daughter of the late P. Martin and Elizabeth Louise (Brown) Noble. She was predeceased in death by her husband, M. Marion Reed, who died January 6, 2013.

Joan worked side by side with her husband as farmers. She worked at the Acme, H&R Block, and in the fiscal department with Caroline Social Services from which she retired in 2013.

Joan is survived by her two daughters, Barbara J. Porter (Larry) and M. Annette Wales (Richard); four grandchildren: Matthew M. Porter (Meg), Jeffrey M. Porter, Abby S. Cronshaw (Josh), and Hannah S. Doyle (Zane); and four great grandchildren: Noah W. Porter, M. Evelyn Porter, Charlotte J. Porter, and Claire M. Cronshaw; one brother, Francis Noble (Leona); a nephew, Terry M. Noble (Cambe); and great nephew, T. Wade Hignutt (Karen). She was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Berghorn and niece, Beverly Eaton Hignutt.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21st, in the Denton Cemetery, 24865 Meeting House Road in Denton. The family suggests donations be made to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617. Please note "for Caroline County patients" on your donation.

To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
