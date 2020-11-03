Joan Stahlhut Good of Easton passed away on October 30, 2020 in Frederick County, Maryland. She was 83.
Born on August 11, 1937 in Easton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Carl Stahlhut and Catherine Callahan Stahlhut. Her parents owned and operated a People's Drug Store on Washington Street across from the courthouse in the 1950's and 1960's. Joan grew up in Easton on Brooklets Avenue. She graduated from Grier School in Tyrone, PA. and went on to continue her education at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, PA where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology. On April 14, 1962 Joan married William Rankin Good III, who passed away in 2015. Joan lived in Northridge, California for 17 years before returning to Maryland in 1977. Joan worked as a real estate agent at Long and Foster in Kent Island. She was an active member at the Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church of Kent Island.
Joan is survived by her son, Randall Good of Monrovia, Maryland and daughter, Kara Joan Gage of Simi Valley, California; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Rankin Good III on April 20, 2015 as well as her parents Carl Stahlhut (October 24, 1976) and Catherine Callahan Stahlhut (August 4, 1993).
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Queenstown Fire Department at 7013 Main St Queenstown, MD 21658.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com