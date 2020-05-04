Joan (Collier) Sanchez passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2020, surrounded by her husband. She was born on July 30, 1949, the daughter of the late James Collier and Minnie Anderson Collier.
She was a teacher and principal in Western Pennsylvania and held a Doctorate Degree in education, as well as a Master's Degree in religion from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. She attended Easton High School class of 1967, McDaniel College Class of 1971 (Education Music), Duquesne University Class of 2003 (Doctorate in Education Leadership), Retired School Administrator (Elementary and High School Principal, Western PA).
She was a member and past choir director at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Easton, MD, and played the piano for Oxford United Methodist Church. She was also a Composer and her music was published in many hymnals.
She is survived by her husband, James Sanchez, children, Samantha Halloran (Stephen), James Adams (Trisha), grandchildren, Anthony Maylack, Max Halloran, Odessa Adams, Gerald Adams, and step-children, Joanna Sanchez, Vincent Sanchez, and Steve Sanchez (Diane).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot Animal Shelter and to St. Marks United Methodist Church Choir.
Services entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 4, 2020.