Joanne "Joni" Baynard


1936 - 2020
Joanne "Joni" Baynard Obituary
Joanne (Joni) Baynard, a long-time resident of Easton, MD, passed peacefully on February 15, 2020 surrounded by her three daughters; Cherie Carroll of Alexandria, VA; Lynn Smith of Easton; and Barbara Lucke of Rochester, NY. Joni was 83.

Joni is also survived by her sister Jean Webb, brother Sherman Baynard, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living, 545 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
