Joanne Elizabeth (LesCallette) Dayton
1932 - 2020
Joanne Elizabeth LesCallette Dayton, the daughter of Dorothy Lenore Lawson LesCallette and

Grover Cleveland LesCallette, Jr. and was born on April 30, 1932 in Crisfield, MD. After living

her first two years in Crisfield, her parents moved to Laurel, DE as her father was taken there for

work with Delmarva Power and Light. She then moved to Vienna when she was four years old

and lived there until 9 years ago when she entered assisted living in Easton, MD. She passed

away at Caroline Nursing Home in Denton, MD on May 21, 2020 from renal failure.



She attended school in Vienna graduating from Vienna High School in 1949. She was a

member of the last class to graduate from high school in 11 years and was a member of the

largest class to ever graduate from Vienna High School.



In 1951, she married the late Charles Emerson Dayton, Sr. and they were married for 50 years

when he passed on February 22, 2001. They made their home in Vienna for their entire married

life where they were active in the Vienna United Methodist Church, Vienna Volunteer Fire

Company, the Vienna Heritage Foundation, Chicone Ruritan Club, local PTAs, Boys' and Girls'

Scouts, United Methodist Women, the local Homemaker's Club and probably her greatest love,

selling Avon. She sold Avon for more than 50 years and loved visiting and calling on her

customers.



She was an only child and she is survived by her children, Charles (Chuck) E. Dayton, Jr. (wife

Joy), G.Benson Dayton (wife, Beth), and Lesley Joanne Dayton Schiff (husband, Tom);

grandchildren Suzanne Dayton Nims (husband Gil), Charles B. Dayton (wife Lisa), Meg Dayton

Hitchcock (husband Richard), Katie Dayton Bortner (husband Scott), and Kyle Dayton; great

grandchildren Lacey and Lola Dayton, Ruby C. Nims and a great grandchild due in October and numerous cousins and other relatives.



Friends will be received on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Vienna River

Walk Pavillion on Water Street in Vienna.

Funeral services and interment will be private with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charlie Dayton, Kyle Dayton, Gil Nims, Kevin LesCallette and Richard Hitchcock.

Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vienna United

Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 206 Church St., Vienna, MD 21869.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

Published in The Star Democrat on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
