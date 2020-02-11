|
|
Artist, friend, and teacher, Joe Mayer died of natural causes on January 28, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA, began an art teaching career at Sherwood High School in Olney, MD and later moved to be an art professor at Prince George's Community College in Largo, MD, including many contributions as Chair of the Art Department. After retirement he embarked on a career as a private art teacher and a full-time painter. He led hundreds of watercolor workshops along the eastern seaboard, as well as Mexico and France. His work hung in numerous juried shows of the American Watercolor Society, as well as dozens of regional art galleries. He was a prolific abstract artist who concentrated on composition. Over the last 30 years of his life, Joe lived in Shepherdstown, WV, Santa Fe, NM, and Easton, MD, and he was active in starting or joining associations of artists in Easton and Shepherdstown. He was also a director for many productions at the Avalon theater as well as a teacher of improvisational theater in Easton, Santa Fe, NM and Shepherd College. Joe was married to the late Careen Marie Rizzo, with whom he had three children, and later to Ann Sharp, also a professional artist. He is survived by Ann Sharp, children Dana Mayer, Eric Mayer, and Andrea Mayer, Step children, Larry and Tom Zeigenfuss, Terry Vakas and numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren. A memorial service will be held this spring in Shepherdstown, WV.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020