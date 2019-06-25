Home

POWERED BY

Services
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Ricketts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Louis Ricketts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joe Louis Ricketts Obituary
PRINCESS ANNE - Joe Louis Ricketts, fondly known as "Junnie", of Princess Anne, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD. He was 63.
He was the son of Dorothy Mae Ricketts and the late Joe Louis Bolden.
He was an artist who enjoyed drawing and also loved playing basketball.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Mae Ricketts; his siblings: Debra Osgood, Verneice Ricketts, Omar Ricketts; his companion, Deborah Doame; a granddaughter, D-Essence Waters; step-children, Trina Hayward, Samantha Tatem and her son Kyree Jr.; his siblings: Richard Bolden, Keith Bolden, Ironman Fernandez Bolden, Wanda Knight; and many extended family, including many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Louis Bolden; as well as a brother, Daryl Bolden.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Darlene Dixon officiating, with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now