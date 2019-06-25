PRINCESS ANNE - Joe Louis Ricketts, fondly known as "Junnie", of Princess Anne, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD. He was 63.

He was the son of Dorothy Mae Ricketts and the late Joe Louis Bolden.

He was an artist who enjoyed drawing and also loved playing basketball.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Mae Ricketts; his siblings: Debra Osgood, Verneice Ricketts, Omar Ricketts; his companion, Deborah Doame; a granddaughter, D-Essence Waters; step-children, Trina Hayward, Samantha Tatem and her son Kyree Jr.; his siblings: Richard Bolden, Keith Bolden, Ironman Fernandez Bolden, Wanda Knight; and many extended family, including many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Louis Bolden; as well as a brother, Daryl Bolden.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, at 10 a.m. with Reverend Darlene Dixon officiating, with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com Published in The Star Democrat on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary