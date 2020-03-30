|
Joe Louis Sampson, Sr. departed this life on March 25, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness. A native of Dorchester County, he was born on January 21, 1937 to the late Edna Mae Jackson-Sampson and Benjamin Sampson, Sr. A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020