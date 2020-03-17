|
Joel David Browning, 41, formerly of Royal Oak, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Oceanside, CA.
He was born on August 12, 1978 in West Virginia, the son of Rich Browning and the late Teresa Duvall.
Joel graduated from St. Michael's High School, class of 1996 and Johnson Whales Culinary School. He worked as a chef his whole life.
He is survived by his father, Rich Browning, stepmom, Katherine Browning and stepdad, Donnie Duvall; nieces, Chase, McKenna, Lola and Tallyn Browning and nephew, Phoenix Browning; Aunt Angie and Uncle Doug Zimmerman and cousin, Katie Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Duvall, grandparents, Bob and Betty Manning, John and Joan Browning and Mommom and Poppop Duval (Elmer and Marie).
He was a member of Carlsbad Senior League Ice Hockey Team in California. He loved his career as a chef, spending time with his family, his home in California and caring for his fruit trees, ice hockey, hanging out with his dog Alice, and driving his 67 Camaro. A celebration of Joel's life will be held at later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020