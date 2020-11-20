John A. Covert passed away on November, 18, 2020 at his home in Centreville, MD. He was 83.
John "Jack" Covert was born on March 21, 1937 in Lehman Township, PA to the late John F. Covert and Kathryn Elston Covert. He attended Henry C. Conrad High School; graduating class of 1955, then continued his education at University of Delaware where he received his Bachelors Degree in 1960 and Masters Degree in 1962. On July 2, 1960, he married Nancy K. Scafe and resided in Arden, DE. They later moved to Queen Anne's County in 1962 and took a position as Assistant Gardner with Wye Plantation. He later became Head Gardner maintaining the grounds and buildings before retiring in 1999.
Mr. Covert was a member of the Lions Club, Queen Anne's County Forestry Board, past president and Board member of Trustees of Adkins Arboretum, past member of Centreville Town Parks Board, and past member of the Queen Anne's County Beautification Committee.
Mr. Covert is survived by his two children, Michael J. Covert and Katharine J. Covert; and one sisters Shirley Gardner. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy in July of this year and his sisters Jane Langshaw and Elizabeth Price.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Friends of the Queen Anne's County Library, PO Box 482, Grasonville, MD 21638.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com