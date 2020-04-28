Home

Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
John A. "Jack" Glover


1937 - 2020
John A. "Jack" Glover Obituary
John "Jack" Glover, 83 of Easton, MD passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

John was born in Ridgely, Maryland on March 6, 1937. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Roe Glover in 2005; his parents Roy and Naomi Glover and his sister Norma Lee Glover.

John graduated from Ridgely High School in 1955. John worked 37 years with Lucent Technologies as a Telecommunications Technician. He was very well known for mowing his lawn twice a week. He took great pride in his lawn looking immaculate.

He is survived by his daughter; Dawn Patrick and her husband Bob of Preston, MD; his son John A. Glover II and his wife Melinda of Salisbury, MD; and his brother James Glover of Ridgely, MD. John is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held under the state issued guidelines on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10-11am at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD. Memorial services will follow at 11:30am at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.

For online condolences and a memorial video of John's life please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020
