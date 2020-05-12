John Alton McDonald of Cambridge passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Mallard Bay Nursing Home. He was 85.
He was born on October 14, 1934 in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of the late William W. McDonald and Fannie Mae Wood McDonald.
John graduated from Preston High School in 1954 and continued his education at Salisbury College. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. He retired after working for thirty faithful years for E.I. DuPont. He was a Lifetime member of Federalsburg VFW 5246, Seaford Elks 2458 (31 years), and the Cambridge American Legion Post 91.
He enjoyed doing wood working, gardening, going on family vacations, being a true practical joker, and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Rieck McDonald, three children, Renee Lovell (Coe), Steven Alton McDonald (Claudia) and Diane McDonald Holecheck (Rob Bayliss) six grandchildren, Holly L. Cerini (Adam), Erika Diane Holecheck (Jeremy Cecil), Lindsay McDonald Furo (JC), Hannah Elizabeth McDonald (Chris Warfield), Kayla Holecheck Scharf (Justin), Mitchell Alton McDonald, and one great granddaughter, Penelope Cerini. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers and six sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to either the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on May 12, 2020.