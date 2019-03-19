CAMBRIDGE - John Allen Owens, 83, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. He was born in Quantico, MD, on May 11, 1935, and was a son of the late John Willie Owens and Virginia Taylor Owens Humphrey's.

Mr. Owens graduated from Wicomico High School class of 1953. Then he attended Salisbury State, and transferred to University of Maryland College Park, where he received his Bachelor's degree in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 where he was stationed in Germany. In 1966, he started with Icelandic Coldwater Seafood in Nanticoke, and in 1968, they built a plant in Cambridge, where he transferred as plant manager, to second in command, and back to being plant manager.

Allen was an avid fan of Bluegrass Music from the age of 13. He fell in love with the music and the singers, after his military service in Germany. Allen came home and started attending Bluegrass concerts. He could drive to and later fly to all concerts, up and down the East and West Coast, including Canada. Allen started a collection of early Bluegrass albums on all up and coming Bluegrass greats. He collected alums and singers from the early beginning. His collection and his knowledge of Bluegrass was by his intent and desire to see and hear all Bluegrass local talented as well as the great Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Flatt and Scruggs, and local Baltimorean Charlie Moore. He studied the life of each person and was always being called upon with questions.

Mr. Owens also enjoyed fishing. He was a member of numerous organizations throughout Wicomico and Dorchester counties.

He is survived by his wife, June Tolley Owens, of Cambridge; a daughter, Cathy Curren and husband Derrick, of Ireland. Besides his parents, Mr. Owens is preceded in death by an uncle, Richard Taylor; and his stepfather, Edward Humphrey's.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev.'s Joel Beiler and Dale Krotee officiating. Interment will follow at St. Phillips Episcopal Cemetery in Quantico, MD. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.