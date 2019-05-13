PRESTON - John "Jack" Andrew Wegener of Preston, MD was taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old.

Born in Camden, NJ on July 5, 1927, Jack was the son of the late Francis A. Wegener and Jessie Keter Wegener. His beloved wife, Betty Messer Wegener, passed away on May 11, 2016.

Mr. Wegener graduated in 1944 from the Friends' Select School in Philadelphia, PA. In 1946, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during World War II. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School, in 1952. He worked for several companies including E.I. DuPont, Edmund Scientific, F&M Scientific, Hewlett Packard, and Chemalytics. As an entrepreneur and inventor, Jack owned 13 patents ranging from telescopes to medical devices. He and his wife and family moved to Caroline County from NJ in the '80's. Jack served on the Board of Directors for the Bank of NJ, the Building and Loan of NJ, the Choptank Electric Trust Board, and the Caroline Nursing Home Board. Jack was instrumental in building The Gables Assisted Living facility in Denton and was president for several years.

Jack is survived by three children: Jennifer Phillips (Mike) of West Chester, PA, John Wegener (Karen Brooks) of Goode, VA and Karen Wegener (Scott Smith) of Preston, MD; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral services were private in honor of Jack's wishes.