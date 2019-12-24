|
John A. Wood, Jr. died on December 22, 2019 at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, DE. He was 76.
He was born on June 4, 1943 to the late Alice Hanks Webster and John Arthur Wood Sr. in Easton, MD. He graduated from Easton High School in 1961. John graduated from McDaniel College in Western MD in 1965 and University of Maryland Dental School in 1969. John served in the United States Air Force as a Captain in Germany. He worked for the US Government in the Defense Contract Department until his retirement.
He retired and moved to Lewes, DE; where he enjoyed gardening, cooking, decorating, and the beach.
John is survived by his partner of 43 years, Michael Roob. His two sisters, Joan Woodward of Cambridge, MD and Phyllis McCoy of Pittsburg, PA, two nieces Karen Remeto and Colleen Rhodes, four nephews, Craig McCoy, Kevin Woodward, Steve Woodward and David Woodward; and grand nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by brother in-laws, Charles R. Woodward Sr., James A. McCoy, niece, Sheila McCoy and nephew, Charles Woodward Jr.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, December 31st from 12-1pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601. A graveside service will follow at Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be in memory of John to CAMP Rehoboth 37 Baltimore Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019