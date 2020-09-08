John "Jack" Brown Hollingsworth, Jr. of Dover, DE passed away Friday September 4, 2020. He was 98 years old.
Born on January 21, 1922 in Centreville, MD, the son of the late John Brown Hollingsworth, Sr and Margaret A. Hunter Hollingsworth.
He is preceded in death by his brother, William F. Hollingsworth, Sr.
He attended Centreville High School, graduating class of 1939.
After high school he served in the Army from 1942-1946 during World War II. After he was honorably discharged he returned to Centreville and began working locally with DuPont out of Seaford, DE. In 1946 he started a local milk route and worked for Agrico, a fertilizing company. In 1958, he started Hollingsworth Trucking and worked as an owner-operator until retiring in 1994.
He was a life member of American Legion, VFW, Moose Lodge and Kent Island Yacht Club. He is survived by two nephews; William F. Hollingsworth, Jr (Dorothy) of Dover, DE, their daughter, Tracey Smith (Brad) and their sons Jason and Christopher and Gordon L. Hollingsworth (Sherry) of Denton, MD, their sons, Travis Hollingsworth and Scott Hollingsworth (Abigail) and their four children: Henry, Lillian, Noah and Michael.
Jack enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and loved spending time at his beach place over the years, and especially loved his cars.
A graveside service will be held with Military Honors at 11AM on Saturday September 12, 2020 in Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD. Masks are required due t COVID-19.