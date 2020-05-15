John C. Harding Jr. died on May 8, 2020. He was the son of the late. John C. Harding Sr. and Anna Sommerville Harding.
After graduating from Dartmouth College, he enlisted in the infantry but transferred into the Army Air Corps. He became a flight instructor and later was transferred to the Pacific where he served in the Philippines and Japan, flying missions for over 3 years.
After World War II ended, he graduated from Georgetown Law School and clerked for a federal district court judge. He wound up his career in the private sector, serving as president and director of several corporations.
His major hobbies were sailing and golf. He was a member and director of Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, MD and Talbot Country Club in Easton, MD.
John was married for 68 years to Winifred C. Harding and is survived by his two daughters, Lana Harding of Easton, MD and Sharon Underwood of Livingston, AL. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Amy Underwood Hodges of Shreveport, LA, Meredith Underwood Shah of Birmingham, AL, Madison Underwood of Birmingham, AL and Tracy Harding Martin of Middleburg, AL, Ben and Gray Hodges of Shreveport, LA and McNair and Jackson of Birmingham, AL.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred and his son, John C. Harding III.
Funeral arrangements are private and the family requests expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to The Yellow Ribbon Fund, 7101 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 800, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the Maryland Food Bank, 28500 Owens Branch Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.
For condolences and to sign John's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
After graduating from Dartmouth College, he enlisted in the infantry but transferred into the Army Air Corps. He became a flight instructor and later was transferred to the Pacific where he served in the Philippines and Japan, flying missions for over 3 years.
After World War II ended, he graduated from Georgetown Law School and clerked for a federal district court judge. He wound up his career in the private sector, serving as president and director of several corporations.
His major hobbies were sailing and golf. He was a member and director of Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, MD and Talbot Country Club in Easton, MD.
John was married for 68 years to Winifred C. Harding and is survived by his two daughters, Lana Harding of Easton, MD and Sharon Underwood of Livingston, AL. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Amy Underwood Hodges of Shreveport, LA, Meredith Underwood Shah of Birmingham, AL, Madison Underwood of Birmingham, AL and Tracy Harding Martin of Middleburg, AL, Ben and Gray Hodges of Shreveport, LA and McNair and Jackson of Birmingham, AL.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred and his son, John C. Harding III.
Funeral arrangements are private and the family requests expressions of sympathy in the form of donations to The Yellow Ribbon Fund, 7101 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 800, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the Maryland Food Bank, 28500 Owens Branch Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.
For condolences and to sign John's online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 15, 2020.