|
|
|
John "Jack" Carroll Roe passed away on September 29, 2019 at Autumn Lake Health Care in Denton. He was 82.
He was born on July 6, 1937, the son of the late C. Wilson Roe and Margaret E. Marsh Roe.
Jack attended Easton High School and married the former Margaret Hubbard and they made their home in Easton.
He owned and operated Roe's Service Station in Easton for over 30 years and was previously a parts manager for N. E. Taylor.
Jack loved old western TV shows and his RAM Hemi truck. He enjoyed playing the slots.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret R. Roe, his son, J. Christopher Roe and his wife Lisa; grandchildren, Nicole, Ryan, Chelsie, Nevin, Susan, Brendan, Bailey, Cameron, Grace, Luke and Michelle and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, J. Robert Roe (Sylvia), and niece, Karen Scott (Chris) and nephew, Michael Roe (Shannon). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two daughters, Beth Roe and Becky Roe Greene.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's honor to , 213 W. Main St., Salisbury, MD 21801,www.alz.org/maryland,
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019