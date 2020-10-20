John Connolly "Jay" Gannon Sr., of Queenstown, MD, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Hospice in Huntington, West Virginia after suffering a massive stroke. He was 60 years old. Jay was born June 18, 1960, the son of John F. Gannon and Catherine E. Gannon. He graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in the class of 1978.
Jay grew up on Dungannon Farm, just north of Centreville where he learned farming and carpentry work from his father. He worked in different agriculture related positions and worked landscaping and, most recently, worked for Coppage Paving. Jay enjoyed carpentry work, making various wood-working pieces and furniture, traveling and camping and spending time with his family. In 1980, Jay married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Kauffman of Centreville, who predeceased him in October 2015.
Jay is survived by his two sons, John Connolly Gannon, Jr. and Adam Floyd Gannon, both of Queenstown. He is also survived by his sister, Catherine T. Wood (Victor) and brother, Thomas K. Gannon (Dottie) and his nieces and nephews. He is survived by an Aunt, Ann Davenport.
A service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 am at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com