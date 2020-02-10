|
John Curtis Hampton passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. He was 59.
Born on August 14, 1960 to the late William and Barie Saladin Hampton.
Curt loved boating, scuba diving, duck hunting, and playing pool with his buddies.
He enjoyed his job as a landscaper, and was very creative working with plants, flowers and slate.
Curt is survived by his loving wife Talletha, his daughter, Ashley, two granddaughters, Mia and Marisa Hampton of Cambridge, two step sons, Stephen Eggan of San Diego (Brittanie) and Jeremy Eggan of Pittsburgh (Lindsey), six grandchildren, Everett, Annika, Asher, Audrie, Gabe, and Lyla Eggan, a brother William Scott Hampton of Easton (Michelle), and two nephews, David Hampton (Lydia) of South Carolina, and Seth Hampton (Taylor) of Easton.
A funeral service will be held on February 17, 2020 at 11am at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home P.A. 200 S. Harrison Street Easton, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Curt's name to Talbot Humane Society P.O Box 1143 Easton, MD 21601.
