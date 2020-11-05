1/1
John Curtis Towers Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 30, 2020, John Curtis Towers, Jr., age 55, went home to be with the Lord.

He was born on June 27, 1965 in Milford, DE to the late John C. Towers, Sr. and Verona Towers.

Curtis was a graduate of Woodbridge High School and the University of Delaware.

He honorably served our country in the Army from 1987 to 1990.

After years of service as a Federal Parole Officer in Orlando, FL, he retired and moved back to Delaware. He was currently employed by the state as an Investigative Services Officer for the Superior Court of Delaware.

Curtis spent his spare time hunting, antiquing, traveling, and umpiring for local sport teams. He loved to spend time with his family and his dog, Taqito and cat, Biscuit.

Mr. Towers is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kety Towers, and his mother, Verona Towers, both from Greenwood, DE. He is also survived by his children; Andrew Towers and his partner Ajani, of Florida, Jessica Towers, of Florida, and Ryan Towers and his wife Bonnie, of Kentucky; his grandfather, Charles Neibert, of Millsboro; his grandmother, Edna Neibert, of Blades; his uncle, Robert Neibert, of Staytonsville; his aunts, Donna Neibert, of Blades, Shugie Dill, of Wye Mills, and Faye Rogers of Milford; his best friend, Tom Carey, of Bridgeville, and many cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved