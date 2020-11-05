On October 30, 2020, John Curtis Towers, Jr., age 55, went home to be with the Lord.He was born on June 27, 1965 in Milford, DE to the late John C. Towers, Sr. and Verona Towers.Curtis was a graduate of Woodbridge High School and the University of Delaware.He honorably served our country in the Army from 1987 to 1990.After years of service as a Federal Parole Officer in Orlando, FL, he retired and moved back to Delaware. He was currently employed by the state as an Investigative Services Officer for the Superior Court of Delaware.Curtis spent his spare time hunting, antiquing, traveling, and umpiring for local sport teams. He loved to spend time with his family and his dog, Taqito and cat, Biscuit.Mr. Towers is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kety Towers, and his mother, Verona Towers, both from Greenwood, DE. He is also survived by his children; Andrew Towers and his partner Ajani, of Florida, Jessica Towers, of Florida, and Ryan Towers and his wife Bonnie, of Kentucky; his grandfather, Charles Neibert, of Millsboro; his grandmother, Edna Neibert, of Blades; his uncle, Robert Neibert, of Staytonsville; his aunts, Donna Neibert, of Blades, Shugie Dill, of Wye Mills, and Faye Rogers of Milford; his best friend, Tom Carey, of Bridgeville, and many cousins.