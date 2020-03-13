|
John Daniel Furman died peacefully on October 25, 2019 following a stroke. He was 72. Born on June 7, 1947 in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Francis J. Furman. In 1955 the family moved to Little Falls, NJ, where John lettered in track and cross country at Passaic Valley High School. He graduated from St. Joseph College in Indiana with a BA in History in 1969 and lived in Omaha where he worked for IBM, and Denver and Salt Lake City, where he worked fo the IRS before moving to Albany, NY, where he earned a MS in Library Science at SUNY. He worked at the VA there for more than 20 years before retiring and moving to Easton in 2009. He had been part of the Meals on Wheels team at the Brookletts Place Senior Center for many years.
John had a remarkable memory and loved questioning everyone he knew about historical facts as well as trivia. He never forgot a birthday and was well known for his many phone calls to wish friends and family a happy day. He enjoyed reading, genealogy, following NJ high school football, "Jeopardy", crossword puzzles and a good meal! John could regularly be seen riding his bike in downtown Easton, going to or from the library. He was a gentle soul and is missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sisters, Jane McHarg (Edward) of Richmond, VA, Elizabeth Hott (Richard) of Easton, Catherine Alsup (Brian) of Santa Maria, CA, and twin brother Skip Furman of Reno, NV, as well as five nieces and nephews, and a dozen great-nieces and nephews. John donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 686 Cynwood Drive, Easton.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020