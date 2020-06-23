John David "Jackie" Prahl
1940 - 2020
John retired from Verizon (formally Bell Atlantic)Telephone Company in 1995. He was also a member of the Bay Country Region AACA. He served 4 years in the United States Navy. John enjoyed steam and Gas mechanics, working on his 1956 and 1929 Chevrolet cars and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed long distance traveling with his wife and went on many great adventures. He was a member of the Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents Orlie and Molissa Prahl, his brothers

Robert P. Taylor, Charles T. Prahl, and Erich A. Prahl and his sister Elizabeth A. Prahl.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diann K. Blades. His daughter Roxanne (Richard) Davenport of Kingsport, TN. His 3 grandchildren, Kent Callahan of Trappe, John (Jordan) Callahan, III of Aurora, CO and Emily (Andrew) Pierce of Baileyton, TN. His 4 great grandchildren, Owen and Ollie Pierce, Lilly Callahan, and one to be announced in January 2021.

Memorial donations may be made to Veterans of the Eastern Shore or Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Church.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.
