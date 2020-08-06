1/
John Edward Green
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Green, 79, of Dover, DE passed away on Saturday August 1, 2020. He was born in Townsend, DE on October 11, 1940, John was preceded in death by his loving parents; John and Lillian Green; and his son; David Green.

John spent many years working at Salisbury Bros. in Ridgely, Maryland alongside his wife. He enjoyed antiquing, playing cards and doing word searches. He was a devout reader of his Bible. He enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggert Ministries and other gospel programs. He also enjoyed watching wrestling and gameshows on television. John loved to listen to Hank and his family singing and playing music. Their rendition of Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock N Roll" was one of his favorites.

He was a resident of Delaware most of his life. Before relocating back to Delaware in 2019, he resided in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania for 17 years forming many special friendships.

John is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, the two were inseparable and each others best friend; Jeri Green of Dover, DE; his two daughters; Sandy Green of New York; Amy Janson Keegan and her husband Jeff of Dover, DE; his two sons; John Green of New York; Hank Janson and his wife Jessica of Seaford, DE; his eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and two great grandchildren on the way; his sister Mary Robinson of Pennsylvania; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 16th at Harrington Moose Lodge on Route 13 Harrington, Delaware at 2pm.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
Harrington Moose Lodge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved