John Edward Green, 79, of Dover, DE passed away on Saturday August 1, 2020. He was born in Townsend, DE on October 11, 1940, John was preceded in death by his loving parents; John and Lillian Green; and his son; David Green.
John spent many years working at Salisbury Bros. in Ridgely, Maryland alongside his wife. He enjoyed antiquing, playing cards and doing word searches. He was a devout reader of his Bible. He enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggert Ministries and other gospel programs. He also enjoyed watching wrestling and gameshows on television. John loved to listen to Hank and his family singing and playing music. Their rendition of Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock N Roll" was one of his favorites.
He was a resident of Delaware most of his life. Before relocating back to Delaware in 2019, he resided in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania for 17 years forming many special friendships.
John is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, the two were inseparable and each others best friend; Jeri Green of Dover, DE; his two daughters; Sandy Green of New York; Amy Janson Keegan and her husband Jeff of Dover, DE; his two sons; John Green of New York; Hank Janson and his wife Jessica of Seaford, DE; his eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and two great grandchildren on the way; his sister Mary Robinson of Pennsylvania; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday August 16th at Harrington Moose Lodge on Route 13 Harrington, Delaware at 2pm.
