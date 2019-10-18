|
|
|
John Francis Gannon of Centreville, MD passed away on October 15, 2019 at his home. He was 87.
Born on July 17, 1932 in Centreville, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas Connolly Gannon and Katherine Nellie Connolly Gannon. He was a graduate of Centreville High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1949, serving on The Casa Grande until 1955. On November 3, 1955 he married Catherine Kramer of Cambridge, MD. Following his discharge from the US Navy, John worked with his father as a carpenter and together they built many homes and barns in the Centreville area. He then went into the hardware business and opened Price and Gannon with Howard Price in 1959. Through the 1960's, he was a member of the Goodwill Volunteer Fire Department. In 1970, John decided to leave the hardware business to do the job that he most loved, farming. He and his wife, Cathy, had purchased Dungannon Farm in 1965. They began the grain business and eventually added a chicken house, sheep, cattle, horses and turkeys. Over the years, the animals left the farm and John expanded the grain farming and purchased a second farm. When Cathy retired from her nursing career, John decided to retire also and bought a second home in Virginia, where they lived until she passed in 2013. John decided to return to Centreville to be close to his family.
John is survived by his daughter, Catherine "Teri" Wood (Victor) of Centreville, MD; sons, John "Jay" Connolly Gannon of Centreville; Thomas Kramer Gannon (Dottie) of Centreville, MD; grandchildren: Vicki Wood Dean (Brad); Joyce Wood; Connolly Gannon; Adam Gannon; Catherine Gannon; Dottie Alexander(Dale); Jennifer Gannon; great grandchildren: Bryan Hatch; Victor Dean; Barley Dean; and sister in law, Ann Davenport. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine E. Gannon; daughter in law, Debbie Gannon; siblings Betty Woodford; Dottie Gohr and Thomas Gannon. Also, very special to him were his caretakers Vilese Tomlinson and Jennifer Linkins, who took such loving care over the last year.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD where a service will begin at 3 pm. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Reginal Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019