John Fearins of Denton, MD, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was 71 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on May 3, 1949, Mr. Fearins was the son of the late Alvin Lee Fearins and Catherine Magdalene Fearins. He was a 1967 graduate of North Caroline High School.
Mr. Fearins was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Afterwards, he became a carpenter and worked for many years for Wilson-Daffin Construction in St. Michaels, MD and was a meticulous Master Woodworker. He loved fishing and was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Mr. Fearins is survived by his wife, Marlene W. Fearins of Denton; two daughters: Lisa F. Hardin of Greensboro, NC and Keri M. Wynn (Jason Webb) of Milford, DE; a brother, Jesse Fearins (Nancy) of Denton; and five grandchildren: Andrew Wynn, Wesley Hardin, Colton Webb, Delaney Webb, and Hazel Reyes.
Memorial services will be private. Instead of flowers, the family suggests sending a memorial donation to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
