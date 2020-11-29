1/1
John Fearins
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Fearins of Denton, MD, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was 71 years old.

Born in Easton, MD on May 3, 1949, Mr. Fearins was the son of the late Alvin Lee Fearins and Catherine Magdalene Fearins. He was a 1967 graduate of North Caroline High School.

Mr. Fearins was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. Afterwards, he became a carpenter and worked for many years for Wilson-Daffin Construction in St. Michaels, MD and was a meticulous Master Woodworker. He loved fishing and was a great husband, father, and grandfather.

Mr. Fearins is survived by his wife, Marlene W. Fearins of Denton; two daughters: Lisa F. Hardin of Greensboro, NC and Keri M. Wynn (Jason Webb) of Milford, DE; a brother, Jesse Fearins (Nancy) of Denton; and five grandchildren: Andrew Wynn, Wesley Hardin, Colton Webb, Delaney Webb, and Hazel Reyes.

Memorial services will be private. Instead of flowers, the family suggests sending a memorial donation to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home, PA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved