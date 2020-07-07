John Fredrick Stroke, 76, passed away June 24th in Easton, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Carol. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved children, John Stroke, Jr. and his wife, Louise, of Frederick, Maryland, and Kim McLean, and her husband, Bill, of Woodmoor, Colorado; his grandchildren, Mollie and Megan McLean, also of Woodmoor; his sisters, Libby Wright, of Ashton, Maryland, and Ginny Wright, of Camden, Maine; and countless friends.John was born to Frederick and Edythe (Pfander) Stroke on December 16, 1943, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, during the Manhattan Project. Like all babies born at the top-secret military facility, his birth certificate gives his place of birth as a Santa Fe post office box.John served as a US Navy corpsman, and often reflected on the time he ironed President Johnson's pajamas. He lived all over the US before settling on Maryland's Eastern Shore with the love of his life, Carol. John had a successful career in the manufacturing/commodities industry. He and Carol raised their children with much love, and embraced the Chesapeake Bay life.John enjoyed his many pets, boating, carving, and playing cards with his wife and friends. John and Carol thought the world of their children and their friends. They spent many years entertaining under their gorgeous crepe myrtle on their patio in Easton. Any and all were warmly welcomed (and well fed!) by the Strokes.A Celebration of Life for both John and Carol will be held, appropriately, on the patio at 6 PM on Saturday, July 11, at 418 N. Washington St. All family and friends are welcome.In his later years, the Easton Senior Center played an integral part in John's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the "Mid Shore Community Foundation" (please specify "Brookletts Place - Talbot County Senior Center" in the memo section of your check), and mailed to:Mid-Shore Community FoundationThe Bullitt House102 East Dover StreetEaston MD 21601