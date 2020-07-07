John L. George passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Pines in Easton, at age 88. He spent the majority of his working years employed by Waverly Press in Easton and later by Cadmus in Baltimore, MD. He was a past Commander of the American Legion, Post 70, in Easton, and a devout Catholic.He is survived by his daughter, Lisa George-Willoughby (Alan) and step-son Michael Scharch (Allison), four grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Marlene (Jefferson) George, from St. Michaels, and step-daughter, Penny Scharch Stroud. His ashes will be placed with those of his wife at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. A private ceremony will take place at a later date.