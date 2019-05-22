EASTON - John Gordon Firstman of Easton, MD, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Talbot Hospice House in Easton. He was 90 years old. He was born Nov. 3, 1928 in St. Michaels, MD, the only son of the late Hyman Firstman.

Gordon graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1947, then attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. He then continued his education at Harvard Law School, pursuing a degree in Business Law. Upon graduating from Harvard in 1952, third in his class, he then enlisted in the United States Navy, entering as a Lt Junior Grade Officer. He served four years in the Supply and Requisition Department during the Korean War.

After completion of service, Gordon practiced business law in Baltimore for four years. He then returned to Easton, MD, to pursue a partnership with his father to run Yale Sportwear, Inc., a manufacturer of sports apparel. Gordon operated Yale Sportswear as Vice President from 1958-1985, then he retired in 1987.

Gordon married Joyce Dena Rothenberg in 1963, raised three sons while living in Easton until 1987. In 1988, Joyce and Gordon moved to Baltimore until 1991, then moved to Scottsdale, Arizona returning to Easton 2005.

He was active in the local community. Gordon was a proud member of the Board of Directors to Talbot County Humane Society, Talbot Bank of Easton, Easton Memorial Hospital and was an advocate for the initiation of the Easton Housing Authority. He was responsible for the passing of the development of the Doverbrook Apartments in Easton, which provided necessary housing for low income Easton residents.

Gordon was survived by his wife, Joyce Dana Firstman; and three sons: Edward Evan Firstman (Elizabeth), of Reno, Nevada; Mark Leonard Firstman and David Bennett Firstman, both of Easton, MD.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Talbot Hospice House, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601. 410-822-6681 Published in The Star Democrat on May 22, 2019