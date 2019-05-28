EASTON - John "Jack" Gregory Maley, M.D. was born on December 24, 1941 in St. Paul, MN and passed away on May 24, 2019 in Easton, MD. His parents were Clarence Maley and Gertrude Billion.

John graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall High School in 1959 and enrolled at the University of St. Thomas where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1963. John went on to study medicine at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1967 and interning at the University of California at Irvine in 1968. He completed his residency in Radiology in Minnesota after enlisting in the US Army Medical Corps and honorably discharged with the rank of Major.

Over his 30-year career in medicine, he practiced with Dennis White in Cambridge, MD; Fred Gilmore in Clearfield, PA; Kimbro Clinic in Cleburne, TX; Raymond Thomas at Maley-Thomas Radiology in Cleburne, TX and the Walls Regional Hospital in Cleburne, TX.

John's interests included music, wine, sports, and cards. Whether it was tickling the ivories to his favorite Bill Evans tunes, or travelling to Europe to earn his sommelier qualification, or combatting his arch nemesis in tennis, or winning in cribbage, John loved to be in the company of his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Karen Maley, Easton, MD; his daughter Laura Maley, Pisa, Italy; his son Peter Maley, Chillicothe, IL; and his granddaughter Isabella Ruth Polini, Pisa, Italy.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29th from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St. Easton, MD

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton, MD. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cordova, MD.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 28, 2019