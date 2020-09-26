1/1
John "Red Bear" Hafferman
1953 - 2020
John "Red Bear" Hafferman, 66, of Denton, MD, died on September 23, 2020. Following Covid 19 restrictions, a walk through viewing/visitation will be held from 5 until 8 PM on Wednesday, September 30th at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations directly to the family or to their Gofundme: gf.me/u/y2jx3x.

For further information and to leave online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
