John "Red Bear" Hafferman, 66, of Denton, MD, died on September 23, 2020. Following Covid 19 restrictions, a walk through viewing/visitation will be held from 5 until 8 PM on Wednesday, September 30th at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations directly to the family or to their Gofundme: gf.me/u/y2jx3x.
