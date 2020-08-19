John Harry Corder, Jr. of Wye Mills, MD passed on August 18, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.
Born in Washington, D.C. on March 12, 1941, he was the son of the late loving stepfather Tony and Mother Josie Davis. He spent in younger years in the Anacostia area and spent his summers with his loving sister Ann and her husband Ralph on the farm in Mt. Jackson, VA.
In 1964, he married the love of his life, Mary L Ryan in Washington, D.C. In the later 1960's, they moved to Mayo, MD where their family was heavily involved with community sports especially the "Mayo Mustangs", with many dear friends and families. Buddy was extremely passionate of coaching his son's teams at baseball and football during those years. In 1991, they move to Wye Mills and began their memorable community involvement. Buddy genuinely enjoyed his hunting, fishing, and crabbing. He became very known for leaving his presence wherever he visited and never forgotten.
He is survived by his sons; John (Rhonda) and Jeffrey (Jodie), his grandchildren, Dawn & Heather Corder, Angela Alexander, Tommy & Hannah Corder. Surviving is his brother, Michael Corder (Dorothy) and beloved sister, Ann Andrick (Ralph). Preceded in death is his sister, Jean Perry (Tom) of Laurel, MD. In February 11, 2008, his loving wife went to be with the Lord.
Services will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617 on Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation hours 10 - 12 p.m. with a church service following.
