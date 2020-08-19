1/1
John Harry "Buddy" Corder Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Harry Corder, Jr. of Wye Mills, MD passed on August 18, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 79.

Born in Washington, D.C. on March 12, 1941, he was the son of the late loving stepfather Tony and Mother Josie Davis. He spent in younger years in the Anacostia area and spent his summers with his loving sister Ann and her husband Ralph on the farm in Mt. Jackson, VA.

In 1964, he married the love of his life, Mary L Ryan in Washington, D.C. In the later 1960's, they moved to Mayo, MD where their family was heavily involved with community sports especially the "Mayo Mustangs", with many dear friends and families. Buddy was extremely passionate of coaching his son's teams at baseball and football during those years. In 1991, they move to Wye Mills and began their memorable community involvement. Buddy genuinely enjoyed his hunting, fishing, and crabbing. He became very known for leaving his presence wherever he visited and never forgotten.

He is survived by his sons; John (Rhonda) and Jeffrey (Jodie), his grandchildren, Dawn & Heather Corder, Angela Alexander, Tommy & Hannah Corder. Surviving is his brother, Michael Corder (Dorothy) and beloved sister, Ann Andrick (Ralph). Preceded in death is his sister, Jean Perry (Tom) of Laurel, MD. In February 11, 2008, his loving wife went to be with the Lord.

Services will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral home at 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD 21617 on Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation hours 10 - 12 p.m. with a church service following.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved