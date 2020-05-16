John Henry Dodd jr.
1938 - 2020
John Henry Dodd, Jr. of Ridgely, MD passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. He was 81 years old.

Born in Easton, MD on August 22, 1938, Mr. Dodd was the son of the late John Henry Dodd, Sr. and Louise Cook Dodd. He grew up near Centreville, MD and moved to Ridgely as a teenager, graduating from the Ridgely High School in 1956. He worked as a Lab Technician for 22 years at General Foods in Dover, DE, and retired in 1987. He was also a lifelong carpenter, really enjoying his carpentry work. He was a hard worker, never turned anyone down that asked for his help. His love of his horses and harness racing was one of his favorite hobbies. As a teenager he enjoyed jousting too. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren playing sports and family get togethers. During retirement he loved gardening, picking strawberries, baking and sharing his produce and baked goods with everyone.

Mr. Dodd is survived by his wife of 62 years, Victoria C. Dodd of Ridgely; three daughters:

Vickie Thomas (Jake) of Greensboro, MD, Marsha Henry (Craig) of Denton, MD, and Allyson D. Marine (Bill) of Preston; two sons, Randy Dodd (Cindy) of Ridgely and Brad Dodd of Berlin, MD; a sister, Delinia Berger (John) of Goldsboro, MD; 12 grandchildren: Greg Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Christina Coleman, Matthew Thomas, Amber Craig, Tyler Henry, Ethan Thomas, Kendall Henry, Sara Thomas, Courtney Marine, Chase Marine and Tristan Dodd; 11 great grandchildren: Garrett Thomas, Makenzie Thomas, Makayla Thomas, Brian Board, Elizabeth Coleman, Alicia Coleman, Brennan Thomas, Aubrey Mench, Hayden Mench, Waylinn Thomas, Wyatt Thomas. He was preceded in death by a sister Jane Blades and a beloved grandson, Cole Marine.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, Mr. Dodd's funeral service will be private for the family only. The interment will be in the Ridgely Cemetery. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Ridgely United Methodist Church, 107 Central Ave., Ridgely, MD 21660 or the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
