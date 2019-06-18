Mr. John Herman Litschert, of Grassy Creek, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel in West Jefferson, NC.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Oxford Cemetery.

Mr. Litschert was born in Philadelphia, PA, on Jan. 31, 1929, during the Great Depression. His parents are the late Herman and Ruth Leopold Litschert. John served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Drexel University with a Mechanical Engineering degree and during his career, he was a Chief Engineer at Duff Norton and consulted with NASA on several space mission projects. He was the busy father, of four children, as well as being active in the Scottish Rites. He also counseled many young people during his service as a Junior Achievement counselor and worked on many charitable projects with the Masons.

Mr. Litschert is survived by Peggy Litschert, his wife of 70 years. He is survived by his children: John Litschert II, of West Jefferson, and wife, Brandy; as well as his daughter, Barbara Litschert, of Charlotte, and her two sons: Tom Miner II and Dave Miner. He also is survived by granddaughter, Catherine Paiva and husband Diego, of West Jefferson; and John Litschert III, of Charlotte, NC; as well as five great grandchildren.

He was met at the gates of Heaven by his daughter, Meg; and son, Dave; and his granddaughter, Missy, who preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

You may give the family your condolences at our website: www.boonefuneralhome.com.

Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements. Published in The Star Democrat on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary