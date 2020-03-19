Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hines Wilson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hines Wilson Jr. Obituary
John Hines Wilson, Jr. of Stevensville, Maryland, husband of Deidre Knox

Wilson, died on March 18, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville,

Maryland. Mr. Wilson was 74 years old.

Mr. Wilson (Tidewater Inn, Easton and Chesapeake Bay Beach Club and Inn,

Kent Island) found that the greatest joy in building something, in developing

and running a business was to see the people who are part of it flourish, to

see a community grow. "There's a lot of young people who start here, in their

first or second job, that help us build. Seeing people grow in their spaces is

great."(1)

Mr. Wilson was born on April 29, 1945, in Glenn Ridge, New Jersey where his

mother, Hannah Rowe Wilson, was staying with relatives while his father,

John H. Wilson, Sr., completed his military service. The family's residence

was in Timonium in a house built by hand by his father, a project manager for

Martin Marietta and a professional photographer. Growing up, Mr. Wilson, his

parents, his sister Elizabeth (married name Webster), and brother Richard

were active members of Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church on

Charles Street. Mr. Wilson attended Lida Lee Tall School on the campus of

Towson University, followed by St. Paul's School, and graduated from the

University of Maryland in 1968.

Mr. Wilson met his wife Deidre Ann Knox during college in 1967. They married

in 1969 and lived in Elliott City, Timonium, Columbia, the Annapolis area, and

Baltimore, Maryland as well as Cohassett, Massachusetts before settling in

Stevensville, Maryland in 2000.

Mr. Wilson was an entrepreneur who, with his retired father, sister, and

brother, operated Wilson's Garden Center in Columbia, Maryland as a family

business from 1970 until 1988. In 1981, Baltimore Magazine named him one

of the 81 people to watch in 1981. He began in the development business

with a small project in Columbia and took on the development of Henderson's

Wharf in the early 1980's, bringing it to 95% completion. He developed

marina complexes from South Carolina to New England (2) during late 1980s

and early 1990s, moving to Massachusetts in 1995.

Creating the award-winning (3) Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in the Kent

Island and Stevensville area brought the Wilsons and their company Coastal

South back to Maryland in 1998. The Beach Club became a key part of the

eastern shore community, hosting weddings and events, including a Today

Show wedding in 2005. In 2000, Mr. Wilson invested in building the housing

community of Gibson's Grant in Stevensville with several partners. In 2009,

he purchased and renovated The Tidewater Inn in Easton, Maryland. In

2015, the Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club opened to meet a growing

demand for accommodations.

Mr. Wilson served on the Board of Trustees of St. Paul's School and oversaw

the rebuilding of the school's chapel after the devastating1990 fire.(4) He also

served on the boards of the Centreville National Bank of Maryland, now

Shore United Bank, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, the Eastern

Shore Land Conservancy, and the Urban Land Institute.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife Deidre Knox Wilson of Stevensville, his

brother Richard Wilson of New Hampshire, eight nieces and nephews and

their children and 350 employees who the Wilsons consider family.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam.

1) https://whatsupmag.com/news/up-visionaries-john-wilson/ , James Houck

2) Doc Holiday's Marina, Myrtle Beach, SC; Sheraton Hotel and Marina, New

Bern, Nc; The Senior Residence Complex and Marina Bay, Quincy, MA;

Fiddlers' Cove Marina, North Falmouth, MA

3) https://www.baybeachclub.com

4) https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-1997-04-08-1997098053-

story.html
Published in The Star Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -