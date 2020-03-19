|
|
John Hines Wilson, Jr. of Stevensville, Maryland, husband of Deidre Knox
Wilson, died on March 18, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville,
Maryland. Mr. Wilson was 74 years old.
Mr. Wilson (Tidewater Inn, Easton and Chesapeake Bay Beach Club and Inn,
Kent Island) found that the greatest joy in building something, in developing
and running a business was to see the people who are part of it flourish, to
see a community grow. "There's a lot of young people who start here, in their
first or second job, that help us build. Seeing people grow in their spaces is
great."(1)
Mr. Wilson was born on April 29, 1945, in Glenn Ridge, New Jersey where his
mother, Hannah Rowe Wilson, was staying with relatives while his father,
John H. Wilson, Sr., completed his military service. The family's residence
was in Timonium in a house built by hand by his father, a project manager for
Martin Marietta and a professional photographer. Growing up, Mr. Wilson, his
parents, his sister Elizabeth (married name Webster), and brother Richard
were active members of Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church on
Charles Street. Mr. Wilson attended Lida Lee Tall School on the campus of
Towson University, followed by St. Paul's School, and graduated from the
University of Maryland in 1968.
Mr. Wilson met his wife Deidre Ann Knox during college in 1967. They married
in 1969 and lived in Elliott City, Timonium, Columbia, the Annapolis area, and
Baltimore, Maryland as well as Cohassett, Massachusetts before settling in
Stevensville, Maryland in 2000.
Mr. Wilson was an entrepreneur who, with his retired father, sister, and
brother, operated Wilson's Garden Center in Columbia, Maryland as a family
business from 1970 until 1988. In 1981, Baltimore Magazine named him one
of the 81 people to watch in 1981. He began in the development business
with a small project in Columbia and took on the development of Henderson's
Wharf in the early 1980's, bringing it to 95% completion. He developed
marina complexes from South Carolina to New England (2) during late 1980s
and early 1990s, moving to Massachusetts in 1995.
Creating the award-winning (3) Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in the Kent
Island and Stevensville area brought the Wilsons and their company Coastal
South back to Maryland in 1998. The Beach Club became a key part of the
eastern shore community, hosting weddings and events, including a Today
Show wedding in 2005. In 2000, Mr. Wilson invested in building the housing
community of Gibson's Grant in Stevensville with several partners. In 2009,
he purchased and renovated The Tidewater Inn in Easton, Maryland. In
2015, the Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club opened to meet a growing
demand for accommodations.
Mr. Wilson served on the Board of Trustees of St. Paul's School and oversaw
the rebuilding of the school's chapel after the devastating1990 fire.(4) He also
served on the boards of the Centreville National Bank of Maryland, now
Shore United Bank, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center, the Eastern
Shore Land Conservancy, and the Urban Land Institute.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife Deidre Knox Wilson of Stevensville, his
brother Richard Wilson of New Hampshire, eight nieces and nephews and
their children and 350 employees who the Wilsons consider family.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam.
1) https://whatsupmag.com/news/up-visionaries-john-wilson/ , James Houck
2) Doc Holiday's Marina, Myrtle Beach, SC; Sheraton Hotel and Marina, New
Bern, Nc; The Senior Residence Complex and Marina Bay, Quincy, MA;
Fiddlers' Cove Marina, North Falmouth, MA
3) https://www.baybeachclub.com
4) https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-1997-04-08-1997098053-
story.html
Published in The Star Democrat from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020