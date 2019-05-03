EASTON - John (Jack) M.D. Hughes, 93, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Candle Light Cove Assisted Living in Easton.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1925 to Amy Mabel and John Arthur Hughes of Hillside, NJ. He attended Hillside High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. He graduated from Princeton University class of 1949 and married Marilyn L. Lewis of Hillside on Oct. 7, 1950. He and Marilyn had two children: Pamela Compton Hughes, John M.D. Hughes Jr.; and two grandchildren: Leah C. Ganse and Evan H. Ganse.

Jack and Marilyn enjoyed traveling, sailing, and spending time with family and dear friends. He worked on Wall Street as a municipal bond trader for Lee Higginson and Co., Park, Ryan Inc., and Kidder, Peabody from 1949 to his retirement in 1989. He and Marilyn moved to St. Michaels, MD in 1990 and enjoyed volunteering in the community, spending time with family and new friends, sailing and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn in 2002; and survived by his children: Pamela, John; grandchildren: Leah, Evan; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Sally; and much beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Due to travel constraints for loved ones, a memorial service will be planned at a later date at Christ Church in St. Michaels. Those wishing to, may contribute to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or the Outreach programs at Christ Church, 301 S. Talbot St., St. Michaels, MD 21663.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2019