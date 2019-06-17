EASTON - John J. Cassidy passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the age 72, in Easton, Md.

John was born in San Francisco, Calif., to John Joseph Cassidy and Alice Margaret Wilson Cassidy. He grew up in San Jose, as the youngest child, with his two siblings, Peggy and Mary. John graduated from St Mary's College in Moraga, Calif., class of 1968, as a literature and philosophy major while competing on the rugby team - "Go Gaels."

After John graduated from college, he served in Mato Grosso, Brazil, for three years as a member of the Peace Corps, where he improved countless lives with his expertise in advanced farming techniques and his natural ability to teach. While in Brazil, John met his wife and lifelong partner, Doralice da Costa. After many visits to her hometown of Bauru, Sao Paulo, she agreed to marry him in 1971.

After his service in the Peace Corps, John and Dora moved to Arizona, where John earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management. He built his reputation as a fledgling trader with Wilbur-Ellis Co. in San Francisco, Calif., and his business skills grew steadily during his 12 years with the company in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. More importantly, during their time in Canada, John and Dora started a family. Their two children, John Daniel and Lynette, are creatively â€¦ Canadian, Brazilian and American.

The Cassidy family moved to Maryland's Eastern Shore when Richard Willey and Kathy Kline invited John to work for their Hurlock-based company, which was subsequently acquired by Perdue AgriBusiness in June 1986. This acquisition started John's storied, 33-year career with Perdue that included roles as vice president of Grain, Grain International Sales, Grain and Oilseed, and finally, senior vice president of Risk Management, Feed Ingredient Merchandising & Purchasing, and Specialty Crops. John was a natural fit for Purdue's international trading business thanks to his personal strengths as a leader. He valued people and their stories. He loved traveling abroad and fostering relationships with everyone from local farmers to international traders. His humanity and curiosity opened hearts, while his integrity sealed the loyalty of his trading partners and coworkers.

John was far more than a successful businessman; he was first a loving husband and father, but to all, a calming force, a peaceful man, an easy laugh, a music lover, an avid sports fan, a mentor, a motivator and a friend.

Mr. Cassidy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Doralice, his son, John D. Cassidy and wife Patricia R. Cassidy; and daughter, Lynette Cassidy; as well as his two sisters, Peggy Tanger-Ford and Mary Cassidy Santana; and many nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Vincent de Paul, 29533 Canvasback Drive, P.O. Box 783, Easton, MD 21601, or Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 102 E. Dover St., Easton, MD 21601.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton, MD 21601. Burial will be private.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary