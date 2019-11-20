Home

Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401-1402
(410) 263-2222
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
John Joseph Clow Obituary
John Joseph Clow, Jr. passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a carpenter in the Annapolis area and worked in many historic homes in the city. After retiring to Centreville on the Eastern Shore, he farmed the 40 acres at his home. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, was a collector of antique Oliver tractors and treasured his family deeply.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann Wayson Clow, his sister Dorothy Terwilliger and his three children, John Joseph "Jay" Clow, III (Sharon) of Wye Mills, Elizabeth Williams (Michael) of Annapolis and Amelia Bishop (Stephen) of Florida. John is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Services will be graveside, Friday Nov. 22 at 11:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis followed by a fellowship luncheon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1300 West St. Annapolis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
