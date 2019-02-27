CAMBRIDGE - John L. Gray Sr., 74, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cherry Hill, NJ, on June 5, 1944 and was a son of the late Lawrence and Violet Police Gray.

Mr. Gray attended schools in Cambridge. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

On March 10, 1967, he married the former Lillie Mae Thomas. On Nov. 17, 1975, he married the former Sharron Brittingham and later remarried Lillie Mae Thomas in 2003, who passed away on Sept. 1, 2006.

Mr. Gray worked at Comcast Cable Company over 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mr. Gray was a member of the American Legion Post 91, 11th Armored Cavalry's Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia and the 1st Cavalry Division Association.

He is survived by four sons: John L. Gray Jr. (Jessica Long), of Cambridge; William L. Gray (Marie), of Winooski, VT; Michael Wingate (Jennifer), of Chestertown; Carl Gray (William), of Ocean City; three daughters: Tammy Sue Gray, Kathy L. Wingate (Willie), both of Cambridge; April Bradford (Ryan), of Magnolia, DE; six grandchildren: Joseph, Angel, Katey, Norman, Josie-Mae, Katelyn; a sister, Mae Merritt (BF), of Girdletree, MD; a sister in law, Nina Rogers, of Linkwood; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Mildred Sheets, Idelia Staker, Ted Gray, Lawrence Gray Jr., Mary Ellen Waller; and a grandson, Ryan Bradford II.

Pallbearers will be members of the family.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4, 12:30 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. Richard Burkard officiating. Interment will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019