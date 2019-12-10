|
John L. Thoman passed away on December 7, 2019 at his home in Oxford Maryland. He had recently celebrated his 96th birthday.
He was born on November 25, 1923 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John Lee Thoman and Mary Arlene Southworth Thoman.
Mr. Thoman graduated in 1950 from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was employed by the J & L Steel Co until he retired. He served honorably during WWII in the U.S. Army Air Corp and after retirement was a proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for 27 years until 2016.
He married Ellen Leone Doro in 1945 and were married for 74 years until her passing on November 19, 2019. They made their home in Pittsburgh, PA until retiring to Oxford, MD in 1984.
John loved the water. He was an avid sailor and a licensed charter captain. In their retirement, John and Ellen travelled extensively, enjoyed several cruises, trips to Florida and the company of fellow Coasties.
Mr. Thoman is survived by his son, John Thoman, Jr. and daughter-in-law Barbara, five grandchildren Martin, Andrew & Rachel Thoman and Travis & Courtney Fowler, and sister-in-law Sue Doro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert and daughter Jeanne Marie.
John and Barbara would like to thank all the devoted caregivers that provided attentive care and loving companionship over the past four years.
A joint memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot County Hospice.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019