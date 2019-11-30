|
|
|
Born December 20, 1946 in Queen Anne county "Jungle" John Lowe Tolson passed away November 27, 2019 at Bayheatlh Hospital in Dover, DE.
He was the son of the late Edmund Tolson and Virginia Lee Carroll Tolson. Jungle was a lifelong resident of Garland Lake, outside of Denton. He was a graduate of North Caroline High School in 1965 and served in the Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 29 for over 50 years. In his early life he was a lifeguard at and taught swimming lessons Garland Lake. His time in the Army taught him the trade of communications and led him to a career as a telephone repairman for both C&P and AT&T. Throughout his life he was member of the Jaycees eventually becoming president. He enjoyed singing karaoke and making wisecracks. His humor, singing voice, dance moves, loyalty and gentle demeanor are what he will be most remembered by.
He is survived by two daughters Kelly (Doug) Hayman of Ridgely, MD and Erika (Eric) Calloway of Denton, M; a son D. Timothy (Kerrie) Saylor of Atlanta, GA; two sisters Carol Ann Fisher and Barbara Jo Gardner, both of Greensboro, MD; a brother A. Ray Tolson of Denton; seven grandchildren: Kesley Devers, Dylan Hayman; Taylor and Gracie Calloway; Lulu, Garrett & Landon Saylor; and one great grandchild: Oakleigh Devers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Tolson and a niece, Melinda Fisher.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 4th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends may visit from 11 to 12 before the service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests for friends to send memorial donations to American Legion Caroline Post 29, 9238 Legion Road, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019