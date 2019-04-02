|
TILGHMAN - John Lednum Haddaway died on March 31, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. He was 78.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1940 on Tilghman Island, the son of the late John Brister and Viola Lednum Haddaway.
John was born and raised on Tilghman Island. He lived there his entire life.
He married Norma Lednum Haddaway and they were married for 58 years.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Haddaway; his sister, Janice Higgins; three nieces; two nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019