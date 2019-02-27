EASTON - John (Jack) M. Krut Sr. died on January 21, 2019 at Easton Memorial Hospital. He was 74.

He is survived by his wife, Janice (Jan) Krut, of Easton; son, John (Stefanie), of Plainview, Long Island; daughter, Julianna (Richard) Shaw, of Easton; and five grandchildren: Jack, Jennifer, James, Josie and Matthew; also two brothers: Douglas, Thomas; and sister, Marilou; and their families, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his parents: Elizabeth and James Krut; a sister, Beverly; twin brother, James; and brother, Mickey.

Jack and Jan retired from Syosset, Long Island in 2008. They enjoyed living on the Eastern Shore and found it to be very much like Long Island but half the people. Jack was employed for 37 years in the New York State Court System, Supreme Court, as an Associate Court Clerk.

A memorial Celebration will be held on Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Brookletts Ave., Easton, MD.