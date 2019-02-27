Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Brookletts Ave.
Easton, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Krut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. (Jack) Krut Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John M. (Jack) Krut Sr. Obituary
EASTON - John (Jack) M. Krut Sr. died on January 21, 2019 at Easton Memorial Hospital. He was 74.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (Jan) Krut, of Easton; son, John (Stefanie), of Plainview, Long Island; daughter, Julianna (Richard) Shaw, of Easton; and five grandchildren: Jack, Jennifer, James, Josie and Matthew; also two brothers: Douglas, Thomas; and sister, Marilou; and their families, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by his parents: Elizabeth and James Krut; a sister, Beverly; twin brother, James; and brother, Mickey.
Jack and Jan retired from Syosset, Long Island in 2008. They enjoyed living on the Eastern Shore and found it to be very much like Long Island but half the people. Jack was employed for 37 years in the New York State Court System, Supreme Court, as an Associate Court Clerk.
A memorial Celebration will be held on Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Brookletts Ave., Easton, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.