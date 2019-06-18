John M. Mervine Sr., 91, is walking with Jesus today. He was born June 3, 1928, at the family home in Greenwood, DE, son of the late William Harold Mervine Sr. and Mary Mervine. He is seeing clearly God's plan, per 1 Corinthians 13:12.

Mr. Mervine was a local boy "done" well, dubbed "Downstate's Housing Honcho" by Delaware Today Magazine as founder and President of Nanticoke Homes, Inc. He lived life to the fullest. He loved his bride of 65 years, Peggy Ruth and was her primary caregiver, because thatÊ¼s what you do. Peggy was his light, his partner, whose love and feminine strength gave balance to his life.

Stories abound of a tough businessman with a tender heart who gave ... a lot. From church and church camp donations, including Sussex Correctional Institute's church, to parsonages, to being a mentor, to helping out families with a flight in his plane, he enjoyed it ALL. Not afraid to ask tough questions or argue a point in a board meeting or running a business, he stuck right in the relationship by saying, "Well, let's go golf now, my treat". He would drive you to the golf course and provide all the equipment.

Growing up on the farm, at 16 he was driving trucks to Philadelphia and New York to sell chickens and eggs. He learned fast. He enlisted in the Army before the draft board could draft him and went right to Hawaii, for basic training, where his father visited him - not an easy trip in 1950. Then he passed the test for Officer Candidates School and went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Where he met his bride at The First Church of the Nazarene, Duncan, Oklahoma. They were married 90 days later.

Back home again in Delaware, he applied what he learned at Mervine Poultry Company, started Nanticoke Homes Inc., and was elected county tax collector, working three different offices at one time. That was what you did and it was normal. Flying, golfing, and never missing church - twice on Sunday and Wednesday nights.

As of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, June 15, surrounded by loving family, "he is face to face with the Jesus he made time for. This is a blessing." Mr. Mervine knew life was about "Starting over". He had broad shoulders for us to cry on. As every day was starting over in his battle with cancer. Truly he was made for this fight and a new start in heaven - as we all are, confident and strong in the Lord to the end - which is a new beginning. In later years, he always had a smile and a Gideon Bible for any one he met, assuring more heavenly reunions. Mr. Mervine really wanted you to know the love and peace of Jesus now and for eternity. It's not goodbye. It is "I will see you later on Heaven's shores".

A list of his accomplishments include: Greenwood High School graduate, Business Associates Degree Goldey Beacom College, Mervine Poultry Company, Nanticoke Homes Inc., National Association of Homebuilders Building System Council President, Sussex County Tax Collector - active in politics., Calvary Wesleyan Church, First Wesleyan Church of Easton, MD, District Boards, General Conference Boards & Committees, Brooksville Wesleyan Church Member, Wesleyan Bible Conference Association Board, Houghton College Board, Milford Hospital Board, Pilot AOPA Member, Woodbridge & State School Boards.

In addition to his parents, John was proceeded in death by his brothers: William Harold Mervine Jr., James Clark Mervine "Pete"; sisters: Mary Melvin, Lulamae Fridel Crandall Hatfield, and Betty Ann Snyder.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ruth Mervine; sons: Bill (Pam), Mcky (Jan), Greg (Karen); sisters: Awilda Delphine Millaway Reed "Tootsie", Katherine Isaacs (Everett); brother, Paul Mervine; sister, Joann Collins; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a new great grandson on the way!

Graveside services will be held this Saturday, June 22, at St. Johnstown United Methodist Church Cemetery, St. Johnstown Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 at 12 Noon, officiated by Dr. Jerry Pence, Lead Pastor, Brooksville Wesleyan Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the community outreach of Brooksville Wesleyan Church, 22398 Pasture Lane, Brooksville, FL 34601 or online at www.bwcflorida.com/give please designate Memorial Fund under the fund options menu.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 19, 2019